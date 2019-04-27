Bobby Swannegan
Bobby Swannegan, 57, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Antonia Garcia Trevino
GALVESTON—Antonia Garcia Trevino age 87 of Galveston passed away surrounded by her loving family Friday April 26, 2019 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Gerald Matthew Jones
LOS ANGELES—Gerald Matthew Jones age 58 of Los Angeles, CA passed away Tuesday April 16, 2019 at his residence in Los Angeles. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Gloria Elizabeth Lancaster
Gloria Elizabeth Lancaster passed away April 19, 2019. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
Maria Lopez Olvera
Maria Lopez Olvera, 68, of Galveston, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
