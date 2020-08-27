Reverend Arnold M. Morton age 77 of Hitchcock entered heaven Monday August 24, 2020 while at UTMB Hospital Clear Lake in Webster. Funeral services are 10:00am Saturday August 29, 2020 at Abundant Life Church in Galveston. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors from 5:00pm until 7:00pm Friday at the church.
Born in Powellton, West Virginia, on October 27, 1942, to Basil and Hazel Morton, Arnold served our Country in the United States Army being honorably discharged in 1963. He continued serving his country by accepting at job at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). After the birth of his son, he left the CIA in order to be more involved with is family.
Arnold M Morton studied business at the University of Maryland and went on to study theology at Texas Bible College. He graduated in 1978, where he accepted a position as Pastor of Abundant Life Church in Galveston, Texas, in which he pastored for the next 42 years. He accomplished many things in his life, the greatest was becoming a father and grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Basil Arnold Morton and Hazel Ella Morton; and by his sisters Barbara Jean Gillespie and Diana Sue Hayes. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janet Morton; son and wife, Christopher and Tanya Morton; grandchildren, Chloe Morton and Christian Morton; sister Debra Hart and husband, Reverend Bobby Hart; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Paul Bundick, Logan Geiger, Tom Geiger, Sinclair Beckles, Sheldon Beckles and Sammy Narcisse.
You were supposed to wait for us to all go together, but you never liked waiting, did you? I’ll be coming to be with you soon. Until then, we will miss you every minute of every day, and will love you forever more.
