James “Jim” Aubrey Reynolds, 99, of Texas City, Texas passed away Monday, January 14, 2019.
Jim was born on August 8, 1919 in Edmonson County, Kentucky to Raymond Reynolds and Gertie Jane (Martin) Reynolds. Jim was a retired Army Major, who served his country fighting in the Pacific during World War II, and also served during the Korean War. Jim married the love of his life, Donna Louise (Hutchison) Reynolds on August 25, 1951.
Jim is preceded in death by his son, Kevin Reynolds. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Donna, and his children, Jimmie Bergren (Paul), Eric Reynolds, and Dawn Ellis (Dee). He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Erica Jones (Brian), Yancey Reynolds (Penelope), Jordan Huggins (Thomas), Cameron Ellis (Courtnie), Aubrie Reynolds, and Kevin Reynolds, along with seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 18, 2019 with visitation from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., at Emken Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Yancey Reynolds, Cameron Ellis, Kevin Reynolds, Thomas Huggins, Brian Jones, Mark Rich, & Tommy Guinn. Honorary pallbearers are Bart Quigley and Charles Thompson.
