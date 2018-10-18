GALVESTON—Lily Eudene Williams age 91 of Galveston died Thursday October 11, 2018 at Elmcroft at the Mainland Assisted Living in Texas City. Memorial services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 20, 2018 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Eudene was born in Point, Rains County, Texas on Labor Day, September 5, 1927 to Leonard and Florine Williams, the second of six children. Her family moved to Galveston in April, 1943 where she has resided throughout her life.
She was employed for 50 years at various places to include Rex Laundry, Pennington Buick and its successors, and Jahn-Austin Insurance Agency where she retired after 17 years. She was blessed to work for many good bosses, and would like to say, Thanks Guys!
She belonged to various organizations. Some include Consumer Credit Executives, American Business Women’s Association, A.A.R.P., The Abundant Life Group of Galveston, Pin Pals Bowling League; she has been a faithful member of St. Johns Lutheran Church Missouri Synod since December of 1963 where she served on the Ladies Aid.
Preceded in death by her parents Leonard “Pappy” and Florine Williams, brothers: Leonard Williams, Jr. Sammie Williams and Delbert (C D) Williams, sisters Peggy Roehl, Rubye Battistoni and husband Brenno, Sr., and nephews Robert Williams and David Battistoni. Survivors include nieces: Barbara Kovacevich, Susan Riley, Rita C Bell, Sherry Williams, Linda Crimm, Sandra Hancock, and Janet Gomez; nephews Steve Kovacevich, Billy Kovacevich, Claude Williams, Carl Gene Williams, Michael Williams and Brenno Battistoni, Jr. sisters in law; Mrs. Gretchen Sue Williams, and Mrs. Ann Williams and many great nieces and nephews.
To all her friends she would like to say thank you. Thanks for your friendship, “Til we meet again"
If you desire, memorials may be sent to St. Johns Lutheran Church, LWML, 1121-39TH St. Galveston Texas 77550, or to the charity of your choice. No flowers please.
