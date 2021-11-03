LEAGUE CITY — Lillian Denney, 76, went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from her home in League City, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania on January 6, 1945 to David and Doris (Avery) Butts. She met Allen Denney on a blind double date and they were married December 14, 1962.
Lillian and Allen moved their family from New York to Texas in the 1970’s; her family’s experience moving gave her inspiration for her career. Lillian had a career in Real Estate for more than 30 years and was a member of the Houston Area Board of Realtors. Lillian was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. She will be remembered for having beautiful dimples which showed every time she smiled. Lillian had a passion for her profession, real estate, and truly enjoyed serving her clients. Additionally, Lillian was funny and quick-witted and able to make people laugh. Tending to her house plants and visiting with friends and family were highlights of her day.
Survivors are her husband of 59 years, Allen Denney, Daughter Nancy Segura and her husband Noe of League City, and Son, Keith Denney of League City. Five Grand Children; Andrew Segura, Erin Segura, Stephanie Van Deusen and husband Zachary, Felisha Denney, and Jason Denney. Five Great Grandchildren; Olivia Van Deusen, Isabella Van Deusen, Mason Segura, Haylee Denney, and Karyzma Bernard. Siblings: Ruth Slocum, James Kelly, and Mary Pat Upright.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David Butts and Doris Davidson, Siblings: Richard Butts and Robert Butts.
A graveside service for Lillian will begin at Noon on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Forest Park East Cemetery.
