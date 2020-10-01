Daniel Ernesto Lopez, 34-year resident of Alvin, Texas passed away September 27, 2020 in New Boston, Texas. He was born August 13, 1986 in Webster, Texas to parents Daniel Bautista and Mary Lou Lopez. Daniel was a member of Living Faith Outreach Church in Dickinson. He worked as a delivery driver for a furniture warehouse for in the local area for five years.
He is survived by his parents Daniel Bautista and Mary Lou Lopez; son, Daniel Lopez Jr., sisters, Monica Bautista, Sonia Bautista, and Alexis Bautista; and brother, Brandon Montoya; grandparents Carmen Lopez and Andres Lopez; and numerous other family members and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Crowder Funeral Home with interment following at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.