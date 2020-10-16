GOLDEN VALLEY, ARIZONA—
David Scott Hendrix, age 49, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Golden Valley, Arizona. David was born May 3, 1971 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma before the family moved to Galveston County later that year. David grew up in La Marque, Texas and lived in Santa Fe, Texas until he relocated to Golden Valley in 2014.
He is survived by his parents, Darrell and Nancy Hendrix of Omaha, Nebraska; two sisters, Katherine Smith (Dennis) of Katy, Texas and Cynthia Wulfson (Matthew) of Prosper, Texas; one son, Carl Joseph Hendrix of Santa Fe, Texas. Extended family members include Lucky (Hendrix) O’Connor of Santa Fe, Texas; three step-daughters, Ashley Kovacevich and Amber Kovacevich both of Santa Fe, Texas and Alicia Bowlin (Keaton) of Texas City, Texas; six step-grandchildren, Tito Gutierrez, Cash Young, Natalie Garcia, Makenzie Blaylock, Makenna Blaylock and Everleigh Bowlin. David was recently remarried to Karri Hendrix, of Golden Valley, Arizona who has two children, Eric Kraul of Hollister, California and Cody Brown, also of Golden Valley, Arizona.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating.
Pandemic safety precautions including attendee mask requirements and social distancing will be observed. The service will also be livestreamed for remote attendees. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
