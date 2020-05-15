Dorothy Marie “Pat” Fisher, 96, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born July 9, 1923, in Galveston. Pat was a loving wife and homemaker, who was always busy and involved with her children’s activities. She served as room mother for all three of her daughters and at one time was the longest running Girl Scout troop leader, spanning all three of her daughters’ Girl Scout tenure. She was also proud to serve on the YWCA board. In her 40’s, Pat began a career in banking and eventually retired from UTMB. She was an active lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Pat was also a lifelong member of “The Club,” a group started at Ball High School that kept going for 75+ years. “The Club” was a constant in Pat’s life, meeting every other Monday night for decades. For many of the most recent years, “The Club” was down to 8 original members, who were a very tight-knit group that became family. With Pat’s passing, “The Club” has only one remaining member now.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard “Bernie” Fisher. She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Watson and husband, Monte; Monica O’Donohoe and husband, David; Patti Youngblood and husband, Tommy; grandchildren: Denise Bozant, Richard Dickson and wife, Leesa; Jay Dickson and wife, Kate; John Doherty and wife, Leanna; Sean O’Donohoe and wife, Wendy; Casey O’Donohoe and wife, Hannah; Tommy Youngblood IV and wife, Crystal; Bernie Youngblood; and Katie Youngblood; 18 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.
Pat’s family will receive visitors beginning at 11:00 am, Monday, May 18, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. A funeral mass will begin at 12:00 noon at the church, followed by burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rosenberg Library, Salvation Army, or to the charity of your choice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rosenberg Library, Salvation Army, or to the charity of your choice.
