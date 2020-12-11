RICHMOND — Mary Helen Bovio Giusti, 98, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed from this life on Monday, December 7, 2020 in Richmond, TX.
She is survived in death by her four children: Jeneane Bovio Champagne (Shelton), Patty Bovio Rees (Bill), Kelly Giusti Savage, and Melody Giusti Howard, stepson-in-law Rodger Allison; stepdaughter-in-law, Maureen Giusti; 19 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Richard Bovio and Edward Giusti; her sons, Captain Richard Stephen Bovio and Ernest Bovio; stepdaughter, Nancy Giusti Allison; stepson, Louis Giusti; and sister, Dorothy Ferguson.
Mary Helen was an active Galvestonian, always helping at her children's schools, at church, and in her "clubs." She was a loyal friend to many. She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church (now Holy Family Catholic Church), St. Peter's Altar Society, Sandollars Club, the Galveston Elks Lodge 126, the ABWA, and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Mary Helen loved her God, her family, her friends, and life to the fullest!
Mary Helen's family will receive visitors beginning at 12:30 pm Monday, December 14, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm at the church. Inurnment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Mausoleum.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Mary Helen's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.