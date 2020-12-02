Dwight Eugene Gene Taylor, Sr.

HITCHCOCK —
Mr. Dwight “Gene” Eugene Taylor, Sr. passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Mr. Taylor was born June 16, 1960, in Dallas, Texas to Issac C. Taylor and Lula Kate Taylor, but he was raised in Galveston, Texas.
Mr. Taylor retired from the Galveston Independent School District after 30-plus years and worked for the City of Hitchcock for seven years.
Mr. Taylor was a man of few words but lots of action. He had a true love for God and his family, and his passions were fishing, the outdoors and martial arts. His doors were always open to anyone who needed a helping hand. He was and forever will be 100% Taylor-made.
Left to cherish Mr. Taylor’s memories are his loving wife: Mary Allen Taylor; sons: Dwight (Melissa) Taylor, Jr. and Marcus (Meleia) Taylor; stepsons: Larry (Lacey) Bonner, Louis Bonner and Calvin Phillips; goddaughter: Brittney Turner; siblings: Emma Kate “Shirley” Taylor, Richard Taylor, Mary Taylor-Simmons, Wanda (Carl) Taylor-Hatch, Teresa (Michael) Guidry and Michael (Laura) Taylor; grandchildren: Marcus Taylor, Cam’ron Taylor, Isabella Reagan, April Taylor, Syann Taylor, Cadynn Phillips, Kali Phillips and Noah Bonner; as well as a special friend, Keith Ridley.
Due to CoVid-19, this will be a closed service on Saturday. McBride Funeral Home in Texas City is handling the funeral arrangements.
