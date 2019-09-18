SANTA FE—Mr. Marvin “Coach” Schroeder passed from this life Monday afternoon, September 16, 2019, in Santa Fe.
Marvin was born on January 3, 1937 in East Bernard and grew up alongside his four brothers on a cotton and cattle ranch. He received a Bachelors in Education from Southwest Texas State College, and in 1962 he married Shirley, his wife of 42 years. He was a dedicated coach throughout his teaching career at Texas Lutheran College and La Marque ISD. Marvin’s positive influence on his players and friends earned him the nickname “Coach.” He enjoyed traveling to frigid destinations, going to the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo and fishing for anything he could hook on his line. He was a long-time member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and a loving father who will be missed until we see him again.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Metha (Ludwig) Schroeder; wives, Shirley Schroeder, Sue Baxter Schroeder; brothers, Clifford Schroeder, Chester Schroeder.
Survivors include his son, Russell “Rusty” Schroeder and wife, Kimberly of Santa Fe; daughter, Karen Tostado of Friendswood; brother, Charles Schroeder, Jr. and wife, Eva of Wharton, Dr. R.J. Schroeder of Houston; grandchildren, Warner Pagel, Ryan Tostado, Rylie Tostado; 1 great-grandchild; faithful companions, Seiko and Doby.
Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, 7301 Memorial Street, Hitchcock, Texas 77563, with Pastor Yohan Baek officiating.
