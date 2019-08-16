Malm
Memorial services for Elizabeth Malm will be held today at 2 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Visitation from 1–2 p.m.
Torres
Funeral Mass for Demetrio Torres, Jr. will be held today at The Shrine of the True Cross in Dickinson at 11 a.m. under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City. Interment will follow at Forest Park East cemetery in Webster.
Snyder
Services for Anna Snyder will be held today at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 West, in Dickinson under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Visitation at 11 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m.
Shaneyfelt
Funeral services for Barry Shaneyfelt will be held today at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573. Visitation at 11 a.m. with a ceremony at 12 p.m.
Evans
Services for Leon Evans, Sr. will be held today at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation at 9 a.m., followed by a service celebrating his life at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery
Dickens
Funeral services for Kenneth Dickens will be held today at First Union Baptist Church, 1027 Ave. K. in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City. Viewing at 8 a.m., followed by funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.