DICKINSON, TEXAS — Stephen Edward Swint, age 75, of Dickinson, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 25, 2021. He passed peacefully with his loved ones at his bedside.
He was born on August 10, 1945 to Joseph Theodore and Angie Wilson Swint in Baytown, Texas.
Stephen was proceeded in death by his parents, Joseph and Angie Swint; brothers, Donald Swint, and Robert Swint. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Swint; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Ed Ford; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Kristin Swint; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Marcus Cooper; son and daughter-in-law, Shay and Kristin Smith; daughter, Shawn Phelps; son and daughter-in-law, Shannon and Emily Smith; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Bryan Williams and son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Adriene Dunham. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Brenton Ford, Brooke McKee and husband Anthony, Addison Cooper, Hailey and Emery Swint, Kennan and Barrett Smith, Olivia and Mason Williams, and Cohen and Camden Dunham. Stephen is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Stephen graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1963. He was an active member of the choir and several student organizations. Stephen attended Lee College in Baytown, Texas where he received his degree in Instrument Technology. He worked as an instrument technician for Tenneco for the majority of his life and retired as a contractor for T.A.S.C. at Oxy Vinyl to spend his retirement with his family.
Stephen was a member of Dickinson First United Methodist Church. He had a passion for sports and especially enjoyed attending high school football games and track meets. Stephen’s favorite high school team was the Dickinson Gators, and he made sure to have season tickets each year. Stephen’s hobbies included cooking and bowling. He especially enjoyed listening to a variety of music and dancing.
He was an avid Texas Aggie fan and enjoyed attending games with his children and grandchildren. His traditional Christmas and Thanksgiving meals were family favorites. Stephen had such compassion and love for all of his friends and family.
His greatest honor was being a grandfather, and his favorite people called him Poppy. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Services will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 10:00 am at the First United Methodist Church, Dickinson, Texas, with Pastor Jack Matkin officiating.
Interment following at Sterling White Cemetery, Highlands, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Memorial Fund at First United Methodist Church in Dickinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.