Dorothy Louise Hosea Payne age 95 of Galveston, Texas passed away February 18, 2019 at Heartis Assisted Living in Webster, Texas.
Memorial Services are Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Praise Chapel Church, 18516 Highway 3, Webster, Texas 77598. Reverend Roy Love officiating.
Dorothy was born April 17, 1923 in Houston, Texas to Richard Joseph Hosea and Geosie Mazie Martin Hosea.
She attended Milby High School in Houston, Texas graduating in 1942. Dorothy was a member of Central Park United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas. Dorothy had a passion for taking care of her family. She was an aerobics instructor in the 70s, and she was also on a bowling league for many years. She was an avid Houston Astros fan, a great cook, liked arts and crafts, hunting and fishing, playing games, and she loved plants and flowers.
Preceded in death by her husband Vivian Hershel Payne of 76 years, her sister Bernice Hosea Eckhardt, father Richard Joseph Hosea, and mother Geosie Mazie Martin Hosea.
She is survived by daughters Anita Carol Lassiter and husband Hal, Barbara Lee Vass, Debra Sue Payne, and son Tommie Ray Payne; 9 grandchildren, Holly Lassiter, Chris Reyna and wife Grace, Heath Lassiter, Jennifer Gibbs and husband David, Jason Payne, Eric Jaeger, Angela Payne and husband Ahmad Zereini, Ryan Jaeger and wife Ellinoora Laine, Vanessa Vass and fiancé Matthew Schuster; 8 great-grandchildren, Justin Lassiter, Kendall Lassiter, Hannah Windham, Elliott Reyna, Gloria Reyna, Cassady Jaeger, Neala Payne, and Adam Zereini; numerous other relatives and friends.
A special thanks and appreciation to Heartis Assisted Living staff, Family Tree Home Healthcare staff, Providence Hospice care, and Andi Wiltse for the loving care of our mother.
