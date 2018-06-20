JoAnn Gillioz Giamalva, age 85, of Santa Fe, TX was born on November 18, 1932 in Houston, TX and passed away on June 16, 2018.
JoAnn’s family moved to Alta Loma, TX where she grew up. She was president of her freshman class, captain of the volleyball team, FFA sweetheart, head pep squad leader, sports editor, in the royalty court and cheerleading squad at Santa Fe High School where she graduated in 1950. During her junior and senior years in high school, she worked for the American National Ins. Co. and continued to work there after graduation. She went to work for Dickinson Independent School District (DISD) in January 1965 as a secretary at McAdams Junior HS and Dunbar Elementary; then in 1979, Jake Silbernagle Elementary. She later worked at DISD Administrative Building until her retirement in December 2003. In April 1984, she received the Secretary of the Year Award by the Chamber of Commerce. In 2004, she received a Certificate of Recognition from DISD expressing sincere appreciation for 38 years of extraordinary commitment and exceptional performance.
A friend introduced JoAnn to Louis on a hayride from Walter Hall Park to the Search Light. They started dating and were married on September 12, 1952 at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson, TX. In 1954, they moved to their home on Hill Street in Dickinson, TX where they raised their 3 children. She lived the last 3 years of her life with her daughter Sharon and husband Kent in Santa Fe, TX where she enjoyed an occasional glass of Chardonnay sitting on the back porch watching the birds and squirrels and visiting with family.
She was a woman of faith and had a life filled with many friends that she cherished and a blended family that she dearly loved especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her home was adorned with angel collectibles and she is now in their company in heaven. She was happiest when she was preparing sumptuous meals for get-togethers surrounded by family and friends. She loved catching and eating crabs, raw oysters, and spending time on the water. As a member of the Texas Educational Secretaries and National Secretary Associations, she enjoyed travels that took her to several places within and outside of the U.S. She especially looked forward to her monthly lunch with her bestest friends (Roberta Barnett, Brenda Biondo, Barbara Carmichael, Evelyn Lambert, Rosemarie Maroul, Mary Martino and Lauren) at Top Water.
She is preceded in death by her parents Maurice Eugene “Mutt” Gillioz and Juanita Emma Runge Gillioz; husband Louis Giamalva, Sr., brother Maurice Farrer Gillioz and half-brother Albert Eugene Gillioz and survived by her children: Sharon Chamberlain and husband Kent; Louis Giamalva, Jr. and wife Adrienne of Dallas, TX, and Linda Giamalva; grandchildren: Shane Giamalva (Amanda Drew), Andrew Wallace (Laura Cate), and Scott Wallace (Ashlyn Elliott); and great grandchildren: Samuel Louis and Emma Lee Giamalva; half-brother Maurice Eugene “Sonny” Gillioz, Jr., and many nephews and nieces.
Serving as Pallbearers are Mike Chamberlain, Samuel Giamalva, Shane Giamalva, Steve Gillioz, Andrew and Scott Wallace and honorary pallbearer Mike Rossacci.
Visitation will be Friday, June 22, 2018 starting at 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. with Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX with Deacon Neil Lewis officiating.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson, TX with Fr. Larry Wilson presiding. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson, TX, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, TX, or Hannigan’s Heroes Fund at Texas First Bank in her memory.
