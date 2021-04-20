GALVESTON — Susan Lynn Cruz, age 62, was laid to rest Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Houston National Cemetery with her husband Roy, who died in February. The family wishes to thank the many people who extended their friendship and kindness toward Susan throughout her life, especially her husband's family.
Susan 'never met a stranger.' She was known and loved for her generous spirit and endearing sense of humor.
