Alma Anzaluda Santos, 73, passed away Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 18, 2018 with a visitation from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Alma was born on February 13, 1945 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was a beautician and owner of Hair Masters Salon in La Marque, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lionel Anthony “Bubba” Santos.
Survivors include daughter, Michelle Moreno; grandchildren, Rachel Moreno-Hay and Aiden Moreno; sons-in-law, Jesse Soliz and Mark Hay; siblings, Lily Cardenas, Rosalie Oliveri, Joe Anzaldua and Lawrence Anzaldua, Jr.
Pallbearers are Kasey Lunar, Alfredo Lunar, Eric Lunar, Lorenzo Lunar, Nathan Ortiz, Ernest Lewis, Jr. and Gentre Swain.
