Marcos Hernandez

GALVESTON — Marcos Hernández was born 23 July 1998 in La Ceiba, Honduras. He was orphaned at an early age and was a self-described "street kid."
He made his way the United States and came to live with us as a foster son in 2016. In the ensuing years he came to consider us his parents and we regarded him as our son. He thought of our foster daughter Daniela and our foster son Antonny as his sister and brother.
He attended Ball High School and graduated from Hope Academy in the top 10% of his class.
He formed a relationship with Jennifer Reyna in 2019. They had a daughter, Celine, in October that year. In March 2021 they had Luna.
Marcos worked in construction most of the time since high school. He earned his "green card" in 2021. It was one of the proudest days of his life.
On Friday, 29 July 2022, he was fatally stabbed and died in the hospital without regaining consciousness. He had just turned 24.
He was charismatic, intelligent, and energetic He could be beguiling, stubborn, and infuriating. When he found something that he wanted to do, he threw himself into it. He competed fiercely in every game he played and usually won.
We can truly say that he never walked away from a fight.
He is survived by his wife Jennifer, his daughters Celine and Luna, his parents Marcey and Jim Casey, his brother Antonny, his mother-in-law Ruby Reyna, and many loving friends. We wish to thank Terry Keel and Hilda Tobias of The Children's Center, Kathy Watley of Hope Academy, and the teachers and staff of Ball High who believed in him.
Visitation will take place Saturday 13 August from 4 to 6 P.M. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 23rd Street, Galveston. A funeral service will take place from 2 to 3 P.M. Sunday, also at the Funeral Home.
