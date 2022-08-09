Marcos Hernandez

GALVESTON — Marcos Hernández was born 23 July 1998 in La Ceiba, Honduras. He was orphaned at an early age and was a self-described "street kid."

He made his way the United States and came to live with us as a foster son in 2016. In the ensuing years he came to consider us his parents and we regarded him as our son. He thought of our foster daughter Daniela and our foster son Antonny as his sister and brother.

