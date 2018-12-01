Joyce Ware
LEAGUE CITY—Joyce Ware, 69, received her call into eternal rest on Thursday, November 29, 2018, at her residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Lenard Arthur Taylor
GALVESTON—Lenard Arthur Taylor, 69, received his call into eternal rest on Thursday, November 29, 2018, at UTMB John Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Melvin Ross
DICKINSON—Melvin Ross, 81, received his reward of eternal rest on Friday, November 30, 2018, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Lula M Davis
HOUSTON—Lula M. Davis, 77, was called into eternal rest on Friday, November 30, 2018, at Houston Hospice in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Helen James Hall
GALVESTON—Helen James Hall, 89, passed away November 30, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her daughter and her loving family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home, (409)621-1677.
Kimberly Ann Long
SANTA FE—Mrs. Kimberly Ann Long, 59, passed from this life Friday, November 1, 2018, in Friendswood. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Jerry Lloyd Gillard
GALVESTON—Jerry Lloyd Gillard, age 86, of Texas City died Saturday November 24, 2018 at his residence in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Joan Catherine Perez
GALVESTON—Joan Catherine Perez, age 86, of Seabrook died Friday November 30, 2018 at Regency Village in Webster. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
John “Buck” Rutherford
GALVESTON—John “Buck” Rutherford, age 59, of Galveston died Friday November 30, 2018 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Leonel Trevino Medrano
GALVESTON—Leonel Trevino Medrano, age 53, of Galveston died Saturday December 1, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
