Dixie Ann Louis

HOUSTON — Dixie Louis was born in Houston, Texas on January 4, 1937. She grew up in Houston meeting her future husband, Edward Emile Louis, Sr., at the age of fifteen. Dixie graduated from Lamar High School and Rice University. Once married, she devoted herself to her family and her community. She was a devoted volunteer for various causes. The organizations benefiting from her efforts were endless; this is a partial list - Girl Scouts, PTA, Junior League of Galveston County, Inc., Founding Board Ronald McDonald House, The Weed N Wish Garden Club, President of Galveston County and Texas Medical Association Auxiliary, Board Member American Medical Society Auxiliary and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
She was predeceased by her parents Caroline and Watkins Deer, her husband Dr. Edward Emile Louis, Sr., and his parents Emile and Gloria Louis.
Dixie Louis leaves behind her brother, John Watkins Deer and his wife, Terry Deer. Dixie leaves behind three children and their families. Allison D. Louis and Dr. Diane Robinson, grandson Stephen Louis of League City. Edward Emile Louis, Jr., DVM, PhD. in Genetics and Susie Louis along with children Megan and Jake McGuire of Omaha, Nebraska. Alicia M. Louis and Kim Rogers and granddaughters Molly McGuire and Lindsey Rogers of Pearland. Granddaughter Ashley Meachen and Cordero Garcia of Pearland, Grandson Sterling Meachen and Luis Nambo of Houston. Two great granddaughters, the loves of her life, Brook and Dylan Garcia of Pearland. Numerous friends and family will also miss her presence. A private memorial service will be held at Jeter Funeral Home in Friendswood.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation be made to Ronald McDonald House, Galveston.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday December 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the Louis family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com
