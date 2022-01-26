Myra Nannette Nette Ware

TEXAS CITY — Myra Nannette Ware "Nette", 61, transitioned from labor to reward on January 21, 2022, HCA Clear Lake in Webster, Texas.
Myra was born on May 11, 1945, to Vivian Dean Ray and F. S. Clay, Jr. in Bay City, Texas.
As Myra's health began to fail, she was lovingly cared for by her devoted daughter, Jaleesa. was preceded in death by her grand-parents Louis Ray, Sr. and Allie Mae Dobbins-Ray, her father F.S. Clay, Jr, and a sister Jocelyn Clay.
She leaves cherished memories with her mother, Vivian Dean Ray; husband, Leonard Ware; children, Roderick Ray, Sr., Jaleesa Simpson (Leonard) and Chakeya King; brother, Gerald Callis (James), William Dickerson (Joyce), Dwight Clay (Monica); sisters, Toni Dently, Pamela Clay, Lisa Crockett-Jackson; grandchildren, Jaylah Ray, Lillian Ray, Myiah Simpson, Makayla Bradley, Roderick Ray, Jr., Skylar Ray; a loving and devoted friend of 32 years, Ronnie Gillis (Anthony) and a host of uncles, aunts, other relatives and many special and dear friends.
There will be a visitation at 10 AM, followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Galveston, TX, with Pastor Louis Simpson, Jr. officiating. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
