TEXAS CITY, TX — Dwight Ross Spurlock passed from this life on December 11, 2022. He is survived by his wife Karen Mankins Spurlock, son Russell Spurlock his wife Felicia, daughter Rebecca Haley her husband Robert , and grandchildren, Kristen Guzman, Zachary Cash, Candice Spurlock, Cheyenne Cash, Danielle Spurlock and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Edrie Spurlock, brother Raymond, sisters Floyce, Patsy, Anita and Marietta.
Dwight was born on a farm in Temple, Oklahoma July 21, 1932. Graduated from Temple High School after which he served four years in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict as a Radio Operator. After his tour of duty, he enrolled in University of Oklahoma, graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1959. After graduation he was hired and began his career in Texas City with Community Public Service (now Texas-New Mexico Power Company). Positions held within the company included, Substation Engineer, Division Electrical Superintendent, Division Manager, Vice President, Vice President of Operations and finally Interim President. While working at TNMP, Dwight was Director of Texas City National Bank, Registered Professional Engineer, Past President of Galveston County Society of Professional Engineers, Past State Director of Texas City Rotary, Past President of La Marque Kiwanis, Past Exalted Ruler of Mainland Elks Lodge, Past Vice President of Texas Elks State Association, Past Direct and Vice President Texas City/La Marque Chamber of Commerce. As well as an Outstanding Young Man of America. He also volunteered with the youth Little League and All Play Football/head coach two years, past Chairman of Boy Scouts of America Mainland District, and Past Director of United Fund. Upon his retirement in 1994, Dwight and Karen continued to reside in Texas City, playing golf and traveling the world. His hobbies also included guitar and spectator sports.
Prior to his passing, Dwight requested that no services be held, and in lieu of flowers a donation could be made in his name to the Salvation Army or charity of your choice.
