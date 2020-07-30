Charles Edward “Charlie Boy” Ball, was called home to be with his Lord Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the age of 71. Funeral services are 1:00pm Saturday August 1, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.
Charles Edward “Charlie Boy” Ball was born to the late Nellie and Mitchell Ball Sr. in Galveston Texas on July 15, 1949. “Charlie Boy” grew up in a large loving family with 10 others siblings. Charlie had a great sense of remembering numbers, he enjoyed playing all types of card games, and loved watching old Western shows, Law and Order, and NSIC with LL Cool J.
He had two favorite brothers “Rat” and Pee-Wee (aka) Superman and his favorite sister was Carol “Joe” White which he talked to everyday. Charlie Boy occasionally attended New Macedonia Baptist Church in Hitchcock, Texas where his oldest brother Robert is a Deacon.
In spite of Charlie’s limitations due to his health he lived a happy full life surrounded by friends and family who spoiled him. “Charlie Boy” left us with so many beautiful memories.
Preceding “Charlie Boy” in death are his parents: Nellie and Mitchell Ball Sr. and his sister Anita Walker. He is survived by sisters and brothers: Shirley Ball White (Oliver), Patsy Ball, Robert E. Ball, Margaret Hobson, Mitchell Ball Jr. (Regina), Anthony L. Ball, Elizabeth Ball Ward, Carolyn Ball White, John Henry Ball and Gwendolyn Ball along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers are Shawn Ball, Marlon Ward Jones, Marlon Jones Sr., Anthony Ball Jr. Andre Dupree, and Chris Redding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.