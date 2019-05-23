William Donnell ‘Donnie’ Wilredge was born on May 13, 1953 to the union of Gilbert Wilredge and Evelena Budwine Wilredge in Galveston, TX.
He attended Anderson’s Kindergarten, Booker T Washington, Levi Fry, and was a 1971 Texas City High School graduate. He also attended College of the Mainland.
Donnie worked for Monsanto Refinery for several years before marrying the love of his life Shirley Pointer, whom he had known since childhood, on August 10th, 1974 and moved his family to Brownwood, TX. He was employed at Phillips Petroleum Company as a Locomotive Engineer/Switchman in Pasadena, TX where he worked for 30+ years. Donnie retired early from the refinery in 2009 due to an illness. Donnie’s greatest joy was spending time with his family. Surprisingly, Donnie was a lover of everything golf. He would often play a few rounds with his friends with Shirley not far behind driving in his golf cart. He will be missed by his family for his real and raw honesty that he would give to any situation.
He passed away, at the age of 65, at his home with his soul mate and loving devoted wife, Shirley, by his side, who was his love everlasting. He is preceded in death by his father, Gilbert; his brother, Dwight; his sisters, Stella and Doris Sue; and his godson/nephew, Elijah.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Shirley; his children, Darren (Patricia), Danielle (Brendon), and Donnell (Melissa); his mother, Evelena; his sister, Beverly; his grandchildren, Christina, Brandis, Darrius, Ryan, Erica, Alexus, Brendon, Jr., Darriun, and Ambrel; his nieces, Deneen, Jamie, La Quitta, Sakeena, and Bakir; his nephew, Curlie, and their children along with a host of aunts, uncle, cousins, and friends. His devoted friends were Robert Thomas, George Lewis, Harold Wes, and Joseph Pointer.
A Public Viewing will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 beginning at 1:00 p.m. followed by Services Celebrating Donnie’s Life at 2:00 p.m. Both Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, TX 77591. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery, Santa Fe, TX. The family will receive guest at Bay Area Funeral Directors Community Room 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591 following the Burial Ceremony. Memorials may be sent to Carnes Funeral Home.
