Dorothy Marie “Pat” Fisher
Dorothy Marie “Pat” Fisher, 96, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Terry Michael Ryan
PORT BOLIVAR– Terry Michael Ryan, age 62, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, wwwjlevyfuneralhome.com.
Kaye Darla White
Kaye Darla White, 78, of Galveston, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
