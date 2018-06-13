GALVESTON—Lourdes Gino Encarnacion, lovingly referred to as "Lulu", long time resident of Galveston, Texas, passed away on Monday, the 11th of June, 2018 at Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas in Austin surrounded by her family.
Funeral Mass is 9:00 a.m. Friday, June 15, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston, Father Stephen Payne celebrant. Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Houston National Cemetery in Houston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home of Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where a vigil and rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m., led by Deacon John Pistone.
Lulu was born on the 12th of February, 1939, in Malabon, Manila, Philippines. After she graduated from Manila Central University in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, she immigrated to the United States and made Galveston her home. It was in Galveston that she met her husband, Vic and started a family.
Lulu worked in various areas of nursing including internal medicine and women’s health at UTMB for over 30 years, where she touched the lives of thousands of people. Lulu's many loves in life included singing and crocheting in her younger years. When she retired from nursing, she loved to fish and was very active in the Galveston Filipino Catholic community with her prayer group and Santo Nino. A woman of great faith, she made many religious pilgrimages to locations around the world. Most of all, she loved doting on her 6 grandchildren.
She married Vicente B. Encarnacion on the 17th of October, 1962 at St. Mary Cathedral Basilica. She is survived by him and their three children, Vivian Appeddu of Houston, Arthur Encarnacion of Friendswood, and Marilou Schmidt of Austin. Her loving grandchildren are Philip, Gabrielle, Laurel, Paige, Blake, and Gwyneth.
She is survived by her sisters and brother, Adelaida Buenaventura, Hermania Estrella, Marcelino Gino who reside in Malabon, Manila and Rosabino Gino of Chicago, Illinois, and Erlinda Domingo of Galveston, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Emiliano and Teodora Gino, brothers Lino Gino, Angel Gino, and Jose Gino, and sister Paulina Gonzales - all of Malabon, Manila.
She will be greatly missed and remembered as a caring wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial luncheon following the graveside services.
Flowers may be sent to Carnes Brothers Funeral Home and donations may be made to St Jude Hospital.
