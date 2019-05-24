January 14, 1944 — May 19, 2019
James Dwayne Martin, age 75, was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on May 19, 2019 in Pittsburg, TX.
Services will be 2 P.M. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at King Baptist Church in King, TX.
Dwayne attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, where he received his Master of Divinity degree. He later served on the board of Howard Payne University and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate.
Dwayne worked for the State Commission for the Blind in Waco. There he met Bette McCall Roeder, and they married on February 3, 1973. He adopted her son Richard Scott and the later had another son, James Jeffries.
Dwayne was called to be pastor of the First Baptist Church of Texas City, TX, and served there from 1979 to 1984. He often helped and filled in at Chisholm Smith funeral home and at Miller & Sons funeral home, both in Dallas.
Dwayne was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Jeff Martin and Scott Martin; brother, Gayle Martin; sister, Irene Ford and her husband Bill; and sister, Mary McCloy and her husband Art.
He is survived by a sister, Dr. Verna Martin Peterson of Houston; Bette Miller, the mother of their sons, and her husband Paul Miller of Pittsburg, TX; five nieces, two nephews and many cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials be made to the King Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 298, Gatesville, TX 76528.
