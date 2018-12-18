Christina Narvaez Williams passed into eternal rest in her home in San Antonio, Texas on December 14, 2018 after a long and courageous battle with Lupus. Christina was born November 3, 1970 and was raised in Texas City. She graduated from Texas City High School in 1989 and the attended the University of Texas in San Antonio. She lived in North and South Carolina until her return to Texas in 2008.
Christina was married to Russell Williams whose devotion and love she cherished. She was the proud mother of Trevor and Blake Davenport who she loved passionately. She was generous to family and friends, she wore her heart on her sleeve, and was determined to reach out to anyone in need and support. Christina was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frances and Edward Escamilla and Gerttrue Caballero and Gregorio Narvaez.
Christina is survived by her parents, Eva and Robert Narvaez, brother Eric Narvaez (Kerryanne); her mother-in-law, Jean Worrill, father-in-law, Ronnie Williams, her brother-in-law, Matthew Williams (Danielle), sister-in-law Kimberly Berg (Jason); and her niece Gabrielle Narvaez, and nephews Evan Narvaez, Tyson Berg and Tanner Berg. Left to cherish her memory are her extended family and friends, including her Alpha Omicron Pi International sorority sisters.
Services for Christina will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Road in San Antonio, Texas. Visitation begins at 2 p.m. on Thursday December 20, 2018 with a prayer service following at 3 p.m.
Christina’s last Facebook post read: “God, I’m not okay. I’m not myself. I’m drained. Please calm my mind, heal my heart and take my worries away.” Amen. Those who love her pray: “The Lord bless you and keep you. The Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you. The Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.” Amen.
