DALLAS, TX — Captain Charles Wesley Doolin, 75, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his friends and family, in his home in Dallas, on February 25, 2021.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, C.E. (Charles Elmer) Doolin and Mary Kathryn Coleman Doolin; brother, Patrick Daniel Doolin.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Rosemary Doolin; his sons, Joseph Wesley Doolin and Worth A. (P.J.) Nelson III and wife Johanna; grandchildren, Avery Taylor Nelson and Breanna Danee Compean; his brother, Earl Leslie Doolin and wife Barbara; his sisters, Kaleta Ann Doolin and husband Alan Govenar and Willadean (Willa) Doolin; his nieces and nephews, Eric Ryan Doolin, Laura Kathryn Lit and husband Noah, Alex Governar and fiancé Rachel Walker, Breea Governar and husband Teal Hayley , Demain LaPlante, Noam LaPlante and wife Melanie.
A viewing was held March 3, 2021, in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, Rosenberg, Texas.
A private graveside service was held March 4, 2021, in Big Wells Cemetery, in Big Wells, TX.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles' name, to Sea Star Base Galveston at www.SSBGalveston.org
