Bernice Ella Kruger Kovacevich, 93, of Galveston departed this life on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
She was a loving wife of 59 years, Mother, and “Ma” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bernice was born in Galveston on November 5, 1925 to Adolph and Pauline Kruger and grew up on 18th and Winnie. She graduated from Ball High School in 1943 and worked at ANICO before she met and married, George P. Kovacevich, in 1947. Born with a beautiful smile, Bernice was a warm, quiet and kind person who was always there for her children.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George P. Kovacevich; her oldest son, Michael George; her sister, Agnes Novotny, her brothers, Walter and John Kruger and her granddaughter, Alyssa Jacobs.
Bernice is survived by her four children, daughter Karen Kovacevich and wife, Karen; son Peter G. Kovacevich, Sr. and wife, Cynthia; daughter Georgette Mullen and husband, George; and son John Kovacevich and wife, Cindy; six grandchildren, Dana Escamilla and husband, Ruben; Peter G. Kovacevich, Jr. and wife, Staci; Marla Kovacevich, Allen Jacobs and wife, Shana; Megan Perez and husband, Daniel, and Ashley Kovacevich; nine great-grandchildren, Jonathon Escamilla, Matthew and Jason Kovacevich, Hayli, Caleb, and Christian Moore, Alliana Jacobs, Braelyn Kovacevich and Gabriella Perez. Bernice is also survived by her sister’s daughter, Linda Novotny Theut (Gilbert); sisters-in-law Gertrude Popovich, Vida Rector, Joyce McDonald, Barbara Kovacevich and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and family on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home 3028 Broadway, Galveston. A Pomen (Memorial Service) will be held at 5:00 p.m. with Fr. Thomas Colyandro officiating.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 6th at Saints Constantine and Helen Serbian Orthodox Church, 4109 Avenue L, Galveston, Texas. Burial will follow the services at the Serbian Orthodox Cemetery on 61st Street in Galveston. Immediately following the burial there will be a reception at the Saints Constantine and Helen Church Hall. Pallbearers will be immediate family members.
Memorials may be made to the Saints Constantine and Helen Serbian Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 3280, Galveston, Texas 77552.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.