Lisa Catherine Brooks

GALVESTON — Lisa left this earth to be with our Lord on December 26, 2020. Born Lisa Catherine Lynam on 4/16/61 to Conni (Mitchell) Lynam and William Lynam in Columbus, Ohio.
At a young age, her parents divorced and Lisa moved with her mom Conni to Texas. Lisa graduated from Alief High School in 1979. Lisa loved butterflies (especially Monarchs), hummingbirds, and pink flamingos (in honor of our dear friend Jackie Whitwer). Lisa loved to read and watch crime shows. She loved animals. Unfortunately, she could never have children but would say "We do have children. They just have 4 legs and fuzzy butts." Lisa was a die-hard sports fan, especially Detroit. That's where we were married. Lisa loved going to live concerts and sporting events. We loved doing everything together! We were inseparable!
Lisa was predeceased by her grandmother and grandfather Norma and Fred Mitchell, her mother-in-law and father-in-law Mary and Paul Brooks, and her uncle Doug Mitchell.
Lisa is survived by her loving husband, best friend, and soul mate Edward Paul Brooks, her wonderful mother and stepfather Conni and William Heugel, and far too many relatives and friends to mention that loved her dearly.
There will be a wake / celebration of life for my wonderful Irish girl on what would have been her 60th birthday on April 16 at 6:00 pm at 5802 Ave. S., 1 block south of Stewart Rd. It's an outdoor venue with a large covered pavilion. Her words...."NO BLACK CLOTHES!". Flip-flops, sneakers, barefoot! Island Attire! Relax and come as you are! So, please come help me celebrate Lisa's life and the joy she bought to it. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter.
