GALVESTON — Carmen Milina was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She entered into her eternal resting place on November 8, 2021 surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Born Carmen Bernal, her journey started on May 10, 1928 in Burlington, Texas and raised in California. She later settled and called Galveston, Texas home.
Carmen led a beautiful life filled with laughter, dancing, and cooking. She was known for her Thanksgiving gravy, stuffing and her famous tuna fish. She made countless trips to Las Vegas to play Keno, and when Las Vegas got too far, she won big on the penny slots at the local game rooms! She enjoyed watching the Astros, visiting the peacocks and eating key lime pie from Miller's Seawall Grill. She loved spending time with family and friends. There were no strangers with Carmen; she treated everyone like family, like she knew them forever.
Carmen is preceded in death by her dearest husband and partner, Eugene "Goose" Milina, mother and father, Jonas and Antonia Salinas, son, Jesse F. Cruz, and daughter, Elizabeth Cruz. Those who will miss Carmen the most are son, Joe Cruz, son, Peter Cruz and daughter-in-law, Lori Cruz, son, Anthony Cruz, and daughter-in-law, Juanita Cruz, and her 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 5:00 to 6 p.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, Galveston, Texas, and the Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Brandon Cruz, Gilbert Freeman, Jr, Louis Ochoa III, Eric Pawkett, Sheldon Taylor and Jacob Malloy.
Special thanks to her dear friend and beautician, Wilma Kay for always making her look amazing. And special thanks to grand-daughter, Crystal Cruz for her beautiful manicure and pedicure.
The family is grateful to the staff at The Meridian, Galveston, Texas, and to the Hospice nurses, Annette Boudreaux and Ms. Jennifer, both from Texas Home Health, for the care provided during her final days.
