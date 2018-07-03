Guadalupe “Lupita” Rios Mejia, 69, of Port Lavaca passed away on June 30, 2018 in Bay City, Texas. Lupita was born in Galveston, Texas to Juan and Susie Rios on September 22, 1948. Throughout her life, she worked for Galveston ISD, the snack bar at the Port Lavaca Walmart, and at Furrs in Victoria, Texas. Lupita was a devoted member of the Spirit and Truth Tabernacle, loved to color, and enjoyed playing bingo with her friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Lorene Diaz, Irene Ovalle, and twin, Janie Ruiz.
She is survived by her daughters, Yolanda Marie Campos, Susie Campos, and Mary Louise Mejia; son, Adelaido Campos Jr.; sisters, Beatrice Kraft and Andrea Hernandez; brothers, Johnny Rios, Tony Rios, and Jesse Rios. Lupita also leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren to cherish her memory.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 5, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. with a service to begin at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 123 Newlin St., Port Lavaca, Texas. Another service will be held on Friday, July 6, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with Pastor Jesse Manuel Trevino officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Micheal Rene Galicia, Christopher Anthony Moreno, Isaiah Gonzales, Ryon Samuel Resendez, Elias Gonzales, Samuel Gonzales III. Honorary Pallbearers are Phillip Andrew Moreno, Benny Vidales, Alberto Estrada, Alexander Noel Campos, Adrian Estrada and Adam Vidales.
Memorials may be given to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
