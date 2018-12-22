Emma Perez Luna, long-time resident of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away at her home on December 20, 2018 at the age of 84. Emma was surrounded by her loving husband, children, grandchildren, and extended family.
Emma was born on February 22, 1934 in Moulton Texas and moved to Santa Fe at a very young age. Emma married the love of her life, Julio Luna Jr, May 25, 1952. The couple settled in Santa Fe in the early 1950's, where they raised their three children: Belinda, Justin and Carolyn.
Emma was a dedicated, hard worker. She worked at the Alta Loma Café for many years as a young woman before opening her own “Luna 5 Beauty Salon” where she worked as a cosmetologist for many years before retiring. Emma was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary, receiving a Hospital Program Award. In addition, she was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post 5400, serving as Conductress. She spent countless hours volunteering time visiting veterans at the VA Hospital in Houston as Chairman. Emma was recognized and acknowledged for her hard work and commitment towards our valued veterans.
Emma was also a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family and was excited to become Grandma to her nine grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren. Emma loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking, preparing for, and serving her company.
Emma was a kind-hearted woman and a peacemaker with a good sense of humor. She was a woman of faith, devoted to her Savior, church and the annual church bazaar. Emma would often acknowledge that there is value and goodness in everyone. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Emma is survived by her husband of 66 years, Julio Luna Jr; her daughter Belinda and husband Dr. James Scheurich; son Justin and wife JoDee Luna; and daughter Carolyn Luna and their children and grandchildren. Emma is also survived by her sisters Celia Sosa and Mary Uribe. Additionally, she is blessed to have many surviving nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.
In her honor, family and friends will gather on December 26, 2018 at the Crowder Funeral Home, 851 Farm to Market 517 Rd W, Dickinson, TX 77539. Visitation with family and friends will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with the Rosary at 7:00 p.m.
The Funeral Mass will be on December 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 10114 Highway 6 Hitchcock Texas 77563. Interment will follow at the Alta Loma Cemetery and then the reception from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Madonna Hall, 10114 Highway 6 Hitchcock, Texas 77563.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church where Emma was a member for over 60 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.