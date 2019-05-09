Shirley Ruth Behrendt McFarland, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in Galveston, Texas.
Shirley was preceded in death by her loving parents. She is survived by her husband William J. “Bill” McFarland, her daughters Tammy Lynn (George) Childress and Konnie Lee Schutz, her grandchildren Donald “Donnie” (Lauren) Childress, Kaitlyn “Katie” and Kourtney Schutz, and her great granddaughter Caroline Childress.
Shirley was born December 6, 1936 in Guadalupe County, Texas. She was the only child of Carlos Bee Behrendt and Margaret Elizabeth Blundell Behrendt. She spent her early years in Seguin, Texas and by 1945 the family had moved to Pasadena. Shirley graduated from Pasadena High School in 1955 and continued her education at Texas State College for Women in Denton, Texas.
She married her great love, William J. “Bill” McFarland on June 20, 1959 at Sunset Methodist Church of Pasadena. Shirley and Bill made Pasadena home for many years and it is where they raised their family. In their retirement, they made a permanent move to Galveston in early 2000. The move allowed them to enjoy their beloved beach each and every day. As permanent Galveston residents, she and Bill were longtime members of Tiki Island Chapel.
Shirley was an avid supporter of all of her daughters’ activities. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader and provided her support and time to her daughters’ drill team during their high school years. Shirley also followed her favorite sports teams, the Rockets and the Texans. Rarely did she miss a Mardi Gras – the funnel cakes were always on the agenda, even more than the parades and the “throw me some beads, mister” beads. She loved playing mahjong with her friends at the Galveston Country Club and taking ocean cruises with her husband. But most of all she loved being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
The family would like to express deep appreciation for the several caregivers who provided the excellent care that our Mother has received these past months, especially the remarkable Debra Henderson. We are also very grateful for Maria Lopez, a very trusted friend and longtime employee. Thank you for all of the compassion, patience, love and care you gave our Mother.
She will be missed by all who loved her – her family and her friends, particularly her MACH 4 friends of over 60 years.
A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Tiki Island Chapel with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that an expression of sympathy be made by a memorial contribution in her name to one of Shirley’s charities, or charity of your choice:
Tiki Island Chapel, 835 Tiki Dr., Tiki Island, TX, 77554 https://tikiislandchapel.com/
The Galveston Bay Foundation, 1100 Hercules Ave., Suite 200, Houston, TX 77058 https://galvbay.org/ways-to-give/by-donating-or-joining/honor-and-memorial-giving/
