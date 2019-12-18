Evelyn Booker Johnson was born was born to Jeanette and Jesse Johnson on June 28, 1935 and passed away on December 11, 2019 at 10:33 a.m.
She loved going to church, sewing, working puzzles and babysitting. Evelyn enjoyed working in the nursing field throughout the years of her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Janice Fears. Evelyn leaves behind husband, Kyle Booker; her two daughters, Miranda Fine and Denise Johnican; her two sons, Michael Kid and Lyndon Fears; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with a church service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Services will be held at Greater St. Matthews Baptist church located at 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. Services are under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
