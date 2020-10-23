Cynthia “Cindy” Dinhobl Sukiennik, 50, of Texas City, Texas, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at UTMB Jennie Sealy Galveston.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., Monday, October 26, 2020 at Emken Linton Funeral Home. Visitation will be an hour prior from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Cynthia was born November 28, 1969 in Texas City, Texas.
She was a loving housewife, caring for her husband and children.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Earlene Witter.
Survivors include her father, Robert Dinhobl; husband Robert Sukiennik; daughters Laycie Skowron (P.J.), Kayleigh Schwarz, Kaycee Gutierrez (Geno); sister Rhonda Schwalm (Mark) and grandchildren Damien, Baux, Jax, Kenleigh, and Payton.
