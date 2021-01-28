SOMERVILLE — Mrs. Lillian Frances (Shivers) Patterson passed from this life Tuesday morning, January 26, 2021, in Caldwell.
Born in Little River, Texas in 1929, Lillian Frances Patterson was the youngest of 7 sisters and 2 brothers. She worked for many years as a medical clerk and receptionist while raising her family and later spoiling her grandchildren. Lillian and E.L. retired to their lake house in Somerville, Texas and enjoyed hosting family sing-a-longs and keeping the deer well fed. Lillian was active in the Birch Creek Community.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Bessie and Ed Shivers; husband, E.L. Patterson; sons, Steve, Tom, and Billy Patterson; daughter Luanne Murphy-Cox; grandsons, Stephen and Chance Patterson.
She is survived by her son, Chuck Patterson and his wife, Margaret of Santa Fe; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Johnny Angel officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
Pallbearers will be Kevin Patterson, Michael Patterson, John Patterson, Cory Erickson, Devon Patterson, Bryson Lofgren and Coby Patterson. Honorary bearers will be Tyler Carpenter and Jayden Issertell.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Copperas Hollow Nursing Home in Caldwell for taking such loving care of Lillian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.