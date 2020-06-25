LEAGUE CITY—
Thelma Bornes, 91, departed this life on June 22, 2020, at her daughter’s residence.
Thelma’s family will have a visitation for her on today, June 26th from 9-11AM, with a private family service at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery.
She is survived by her two daughters, four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, and a host of, other relatives and friend.
Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.