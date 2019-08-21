James Ellis Cunningham Sr., 89, passed away on August 12, 2019 at his residence. James was born in Eldridge, Texas and was the son of Theron J. Cunningham and Estella Amos. James was a Longshoreman for 25 plus years, where he later retired.
James enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, playing dominoes and especially spending time with his grandchildren. James will be remembered for his great generosity, caring heart, amazing smile and devoted commitment to his family.
James is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Barbara Dale Cunningham; his devoted children, Marvin Bouldin, Jr., Kimberly Y. Brown, James E. Cunningham, Jr., Tracy E. Cunningham (Cynthia) and Stacie E. Cunningham (Alonzo), Arthur Wilson; two devoted granddaughters, Brittany Porter, Ti’Ara Hatch; seven beautiful great-grand kids, Juwan Brown-Cunningham, Tayonna Brown-Cunningham, Camren Brown-Cunningham, Jordyn Brown-Cunningham, Isaiah Brown-Cunningham, Julian Brown-Cunningham, and Farrah Brown-Cunningham (that he and his wife adopted along with their daughter, Stacie Cunningham); two devoted sisters, Ruth Williams and Claudia Harris; devoted sister-in-laws, Sandra Dale Harrison(Willie), Elizabeth Elam and a host of other relatives including 13 grand-kids and 15 great-grand kids.
James is predeceased by his parents, Theron J. Cunningham, Sr. and Estella Amos; his four brothers, Theron J. Cunningham, Jr., Clyde Cunningham, Robert Cunningham and Willie B. Cunningham.
A visitation will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a service to celebrate his life at 11:00 a.m. Both events will take place at the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) in Texas City, TX 77591. 409-933-4300. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
