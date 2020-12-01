GALVESTON — Bernardo Quiambao Meneses of Galveston, Texas passed away in his vacation home of Quezon City, Philippines on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the age of 81. Bernie, as people knew him, was born in Pampanga, Philippines. He attended Far Eastern University in Manila, Philippines where he met his wife Luvie. The two were married on December 10, 1960. After earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce in 1962, he worked for Emergency Employment Administration as a Finance Officer and then for Capital Motors Corporation as an Accountant/Auditor. In 1974, Bernie and his family started their new life in the United States. He continued his career in accounting at Gene Nelson Inc., a sandblasting company in Texas City, and later was offered an Accountant position at the Finance Dept. of the City of Galveston. The height of his career was spent at the County Auditors Office of Galveston where he retired as Chief Accountant in 2000. Upon retirement, he and his wife managed their home based accounting firm serving Galveston County small businesses and corporations.
Bernie enjoyed two sports, ping pong and basketball, where his favorite team was the Houston Rockets. He often spent his free time on the weekend shooting hoops at one of the local basketball courts. Philippines was still home for Bernie, and he loved his annual trips to visit his parents and siblings. If you asked Bernie, his greatest accomplishment was his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents Pablo and Paciencia Meneses, his brother Pablo Meneses Jr. and sister Julieta Meneses. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Luvie Meneses; along with his daughters Carmelita Jones and spouse Kevin of Texas City and Bernadette Simmons and spouse Chad of Bayou Vista; grandchildren, Mark and Bethany Wilson of Tomball, Texas, Morgan Jones and spouse Lauren Smith of Golden, Colorado, and Michael Simmons of Bayou Vista, Texas; great grandchildren Elle Marie Wilson and Bree Marie Wilson; brothers Carlos Meneses and spouse Shirley, Eliseo Meneses and spouse Cindy, Ruperto Meneses and spouse Alice, Roberto Meneses, Pedro Meneses and spouse Nene; sisters Cleofe Meneses, Teresita Meneses, and Lorna Melecio.; sister-in-law’s Adelia Mercado and Mirla Suayan and friend Vinod Patel; nephew George Fajardo and spouse Luna; nieces Elizabeth Dizon and spouse Nestor; Amy Rohlfs and spouse Michael; and many loving relatives.
Bernie’s cremated remains will be interred at the Mausoleum of Galveston Catholic Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by family for Bernie at a later date.
