Grover Lee Irwin
GALVESTON—Grover Lee Irwin, age 80, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Arnold Leonard Valdez, Sr.
TEXAS CITY—Arnold Leonard Valdez, Sr., age 70, of Texas City, passed away on November 17th. Arrangements are entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Reverend L. M. Jeane
SANTA FE—Reverend l. M. Jeane, 81, passed from this life Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in Texas City. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Joe Frank Palermo
LEAGUE CITY—Joe Frank Palermo, 100, of League City, passed away December 3, 2019, in Webster, Texas. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.