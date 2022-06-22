Funeral services for Thursday, June 23, 2022 Jun 22, 2022 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MasonServices for Grace Mason will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Faith United Methodist Church, 2215 Ave. G in Dickinson, Texas Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Grace Mason Dickinson Texas Faith United Methodist Church Funeral Service Service × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesTV stars open Galveston ice cream shop; seafood restaurant to replace Slim Chickens in League CityMan charged with assault, accused of pistol-whipping restaurant workerGrand jury returns indictment in 2020 Galveston causeway crashAfter dike party chaos, Texas City considers ways to be better prepared'Drag queen story time' canceled over safety concerns in GalvestonAuthorities identify woman killed in Friendswood driveway accidentGalveston sees threat and opportunity in mainstreaming JuneteenthGubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke celebrates Juneteenth in GalvestonAmazon mothballs nearly complete $30 million building in League CityMan arrested in connection to Texas City woman found dead in car CollectionsPort of Galveston hosts End of Watch Ride to Remember2022 Juneteeth Weekend continues on Galveston Island‘Flamingos’ flock to downtown Galveston for annual paradeCitizen of the Year 2022Star Spangled Carts parade through Galveston to honor military sacrifice Commented'Guns don’t kill people' is a lie (140) Question of the week: Should more extensive gun control measures be taken to counteract and prevent events such as mass shootings? (128) Guest commentary: We need far more than 'thoughts and prayers' (109) Time for NRA, Americans to say enough on school shootings (86) Blather left and right won't stop mass murders (84) Guest commentary: There are clear steps toward achieving gun safety (81) 'Drag queen story time' canceled over safety concerns in Galveston (77) Today's Republican Party opposes liberty, justice for all (70) When is enough, enough? (63) Galveston sees threat and opportunity in mainstreaming Juneteenth (50)
