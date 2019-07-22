Thomas Marvin Hildenbrand, Jr., 71, of Baytown, passed away July 20, 2019. He was born on Galveston Island (BOI) on November 2, 1947 to Thomas and Marian Hildenbrand. He was married to his beloved “Dolly” Phyllis Hildenbrand for 31 amazing years filled with love, laughter, and colorful banter.
After serving a 13 month tour in Vietnam with the United States Marine Corps. India 3/1, he was discharged as an E4 Corporal. He had a successful welding career, retiring from Exxon after 30 years. He then went on to teach his trade at Galveston College, imparting his wisdom to the next generation.
He was a loyal patriot to the United States of America where he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. for two years. He was a fierce advocate for the 2nd Amendment and enjoyed hunting with his grandson, time at the gun range, and supporting the Gulf Coast Friends of the NRA for many years. His favorite pastimes were spent at the bowling alley where he met his wife, taught his son how to bowl, and spent time with his best friend/father-in-law. He loved his time on the island where he taught his daughters how to fish and swim; all while drinking his favorite cold beer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Marvin Hildenbrand and mother, Marian Elizabeth Platte Hildenbrand.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis; children Maegan Stanaland (Leslie), Jeremy Audd (Stephanie), and Krystle Garza (Randy); Grandchildren, Christian, Junior, Briana, Shaun, Angelica, Emily, and Millie; sisters, Susan Harper (Ronny), Terry Condon (Sean); father-in-law, Phillip Jenkins; brother-in-law, Russell Jenkins; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 24, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home in Baytown, TX. The Funeral Service will be help on Thursday July 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Navarre Funeral Home followed by Military honor to be held at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wishes for Warriors at wishes4warriors.org
Words of Comfort may be shared with the family at www.navarrefuneralhome.com
