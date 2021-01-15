Mary Reesby

GALVESTON —
Mary Nancy (Bivona) Reesby was born in the home of her parents, Lucy (Marciante) and Rosario Bivona in Galveston, Texas on August 3, 1918. Mary was the first born of eight children to her Italian immigrant parents. She was adventurous, independent, and fun-loving.
Mary worked as a beautician and a florist for many decades. In addition to her love for travel, Mary enjoyed the simple pleasures of crafting, and holiday get-togethers with family. She had a remarkable memory and delighted in the retelling of her family history. She was proud to be a BOI (Born on the Island), with her wealth of knowledge, about the island, she enjoyed sharing its history with others. She married, had two sons, Jimmy Reesby and Roland Reesby. She resided in Galveston county for most of her life. Mary died on December 20, 2020 at Heartis Senior Living (Clear Lake).
Surviving siblings: Nancy Ray, Margarite Anderson, and John Bivona and “adopted daughter” Liz Hutcheison. The family is forever grateful to Liz for her steadfast presence, sincere concern, and love for Mary.
