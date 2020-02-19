George Hopper Freeborn, Jr. of Taylor, Texas passed away on February 17, 2020 after a brief illness.
He is survived by his mother, Janie Rinderknecht Freeborn of LaMarque, Texas, his sisters Kathy Freeborn of Houston, Texas and Jan Freeborn Barron (Bill) of Kingwood, Texas. George had 2 nieces and 1 nephew, Emily Barron Robertson (Jason) of Huntersville, North Carolina, Miranda Barron Hunter (Trevor) of Centennial, Colorado and Brigham J. Barron of Kingwood, Texas.
George, who was fondly known as “Sparky” to family and childhood friends, was a 1979 graduate of La Marque High School, where he was a member of the band and golf team. He then graduated from North Texas State University in 1983.
After college, George moved to his mom’s hometown of Taylor while working in Austin at Lamar Savings and Loan. In June 1990, he joined IBM Texas Employees Federal Credit Union as the Internal Auditor. He continued in this position, as well as Compliance, until March 2007. Starting in 1994, George volunteered with fellow employees for Meals on Wheels, delivering meals to shut-ins every Friday. He continued this volunteer work until his death. George left the credit union to attend St. Edward’s University where he graduated with his MBA.
George was a modern Renaissance Man. He enjoyed cooking, wine-making, opera and classical music, playing the piano, and PBS. He was a history buff and the family’s historian. He cherished his dogs and was known for accepting strays and bringing them into his household. George will be missed for his highly intelligent wit and unique sense of humor. He had a way of being able to make any and everyone laugh.
George will be interred next to his father, George H. Freeborn, Sr. and his sister, Heidi L. Freeborn, at Forest Park Cemetery on Lawndale.
Visitation with the family will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, 29 February, followed by services at 2:29 p.m., all at Forest Park. His service will be presided over by Rev. Noelie Barron Day and Jeff Fattig, a childhood friend (and co-conspirator). Casual attire is encouraged. A brief reception will follow burial.
Pallbearers are Bill Barron, Brigham Barron, Trevor Hunter and cousins Ronny Rinderknecht, Jeff Rinderknecht, Mike Rinderknecht, Ricky Rinderknecht, Dan Krueger, and Brent Warren, husband to George’s cousin and Godmother, Mary Freeborn Warren. Honorary Pall Bearer is Carter Matteson, George’s grandnephew.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Austin Meals on Wheels, 3227 East 5th St., Austin, TX 78702 Or to the Galveston Historical Foundation (GHF).
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale St.
Houston, Texas 77023
(713) 928-5141
