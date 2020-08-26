April 20, 1974 — August 17, 2020
Mr. Robert Eugene Harris, Jr., 46, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Mr. Harris was born April 20, 1974. Funeral services for Mr. Harris will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock. His body will lie in state at McBride Funeral Home in Texas City on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. McBride Funeral Home in Texas City is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.