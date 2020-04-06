Ronald Lynn Rife, Sr., 66, of Texas City, passed away April 2, 2020 at his home in Texas City after an extended battle with Emphysema.
Due to the Corona virus private services are being held and burial will take place at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ronald Lynn Rife, Sr. was born September 5, 1953 in Harlingen, Texas. He was a lifelong resident of Texas City and didn’t want to be anywhere else. He was a simple person that was happy with the simple things. He loved camping, fast cars, motorcycles, fishing, guns and the outdoors. He was an entrepreneur and owned a small car dealership and other small businesses. He also worked for Sonic Automotive for several years before retiring. He had a passion for dirt bike racing and was the team owner and chief mechanic for his son Billy’s championship winning race team.
Ronnie made time for everyone. He would drop everything he was doing to help anyone that asked. Many relied on him for his kind heart and knowledge. He loved all his family and friends and was loved by all.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Archie Texas Rife and Mary Lou Markowsky Rife; son, Ronald Lynn Rife, Jr; brother, Randall Lynn Rife, Sr; nephews, Randall Lynn Rife, Jr., Justin Preston and Kevin Claunch.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, LaNette LaFoy Rife; son, Billy Jack Rife; grandson, Billy Jaden Rife, who meant the world to him; sister, Kathy Rife; nephews, Eric Patterson, Keith Patterson, Kevin Patterson, Jay Rife and wife Tracy, Jonathan Rife; sister-in-law, Bonnie Claunch and husband Robert Claunch; brother-in-law, August LaFoy and good friends, Bobby Armstrong, Steven Busch and James Herbert.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors.
