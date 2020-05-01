Mark Adair Crainer

Born June 26, 1952 in Galveston, Mark was a true BOI. He passed away at The Rio in Texas City after a lengthy illness on April 23, 2020.
He was preceded in death by mother, Marjorie Kahla Crainer and nephew, Jason Crainer.
He is survived by father, D. J. Crainer; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Angela; niece and nephew-in-law, Kelsey and Randy Mossong; and great nephew, Blaine Mossong, who brought Mark great joy and delight.
Mark was a 1970 graduate of Ball High School. He worked as a container operator and gang foreman through Local 20, was a heavy equipment operator, and finally at L & T Crane Service until his retirement in 2018.
True to character of being BOI, Mark had a great appreciation for surfing, boating, fishing and hunting. He was a certified SCUBA diver in younger days and had a strong interest in marine biology. He was an avid reader of Western fiction, as well as factual accounts of local history.
He derived great pleasure in finding and crafting one-of-a-kind items for family and friends. Mark was entertaining and engaging with children. They understood he genuinely wanted them to be happy.
Mark will be cremated and buried at the Manvel Cemetery. There will be a memorial service announced at a later date to celebrate his life.
