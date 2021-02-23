LA MARQUE — Gary Don Hutto, 75, formerly of La Marque and currently of Frankston, unexpectedly went home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at the home of his nephew Robert and Joan Walker, in Henderson, Texas.
Gary was born on April 8, 1945, in Claude, TX, to Ellis A. and Goldie M. Barton Hutto. He attended school in Clarendon, TX, until his family relocated to Galveston County in 1959, when he started attending Dickinson ISD. Gary also attended Apprentice Carpentry School in Houston. Gary served in the US Army from 1967 through 1969, serving in Vietnam in the 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry, Charlie Company, and earning a Purple Heart. At the conclusion of his military service, Gary started his career as a Journeyman Carpenter and was lifetime member of the Carpenters and Joiners Union Local #526 in Texas City. When he retired, he had worked the last 20 years as a maintenance carpenter at Union Carbide. He was also a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled Veterans of America. Gary was also a Master Gardener in Galveston County.
Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He was a truly kind and soft-hearted soul who would give you the shirt off his back. He loved the outdoors—fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was an exceptionally talented carpenter and was passionate about old cars.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents Ellis A. and Goldie Hutto. Homer S. and Lois Martin who considered him a son. Sisters Dorothy Jaynes, Margaret White, Wilda Owens. Brothers Ellis A. Hutto Jr., Billy Hutto, Alvin Hutto, and Jerry Hutto.
Gary is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 53 years, Ruth Martin Hutto. Daughter Laura Hutto de Mander and husband Bjorn, of Georgetown, TX. Son Gary Don Hutto II and wife Shannon, of McKinney, TX. Grandchildren Emma K. and Anna C. de Mander, Gary D. Hutto III, and Alexis S. Hutto Patino and husband Andres. Great-granddaughter Mila Patino. He is also survived by sisters Louise Gambill of Frankston and Sue Ward of New Mexico, brother Jimmy Hutto of Lake Worth, sisters-in-law JoAnn Walker (Irving) and Charlene Anderau (Waco), and brothers-in-law Homer Martin and wife Anna (Athens), and Eurit Philips (La Marque). Special family friend of 50+ years, Valerie Bray. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Gary’s family wishes to sincerely thank Dr. McInnis and the Family First Clinic for providing excellent care.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Gary D. Hutto III, Andres Patino, Morgan Valiant, and Gary’s Brothers in Arms from 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry, Charlie Company—The Swamp Rats.
Visitation will be held from noon until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, with a funeral service to follow immediately at 2:00 p.m., at Autry Funeral Home at the corner of Hwy. 175 at Garrison in Frankston, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Gary’s name to the American Heart Association or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
